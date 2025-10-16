PETRA streamlines processes to accelerate renewable energy projects

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation is currently improving existing processes to reduce bureaucratic red tape.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said this would help renewable energy projects awarded through bidding processes to be implemented more quickly.

He explained that various factors need consideration as the country plans its energy transition implementation in line with National Energy Transition Roadmap targets.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, highlighted technology’s crucial role in green energy development.

He noted that system reliability and fuel diversity are also important considerations for Malaysia’s energy future.

“With the continuous increase in electricity demand, Malaysia must effectively address the aforementioned factors,“ he said.

He made these comments when delivering his speech at a dinner event marking Malakoff Corporation’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

“The government will continue to ensure these values are maintained through a competitive bidding process while also encouraging innovation from investors,“ he added.

He revealed that the National Energy Transition Roadmap targets achieving 41% renewable energy capacity by 2035.

The roadmap further aims for 70% of installed capacity to come from renewable sources by 2050.

To support and accelerate the country’s energy transition, PETRA has actively served as facilitator, coordinator, and key driver.

Among key initiatives, he mentioned the January launch of bidding for Large-Scale Solar 5+ programme.

This programme seeks to develop 2,000 megawatts of new solar capacity, among the largest in national history.

“We are also facilitating access for the private sector to obtain clean energy directly from suppliers,“ Fadillah stated.

This access occurs through the Corporate Green Power Programme and Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme.

“These measures will not only boost renewable energy capacity but also build market confidence and attract private investment,“ he concluded.

Also present were Malakoff chairman Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh and group chief executive officer Syahrunizam Samsudin.

Malaysian National News Agency chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin also attended the event. – Bernama