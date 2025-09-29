Baby killed in Kajang toll crash was not in child seat, says Loke

GOMBAK: Based on initial investigations, the 12-month-old baby killed in a four-vehicle crash at the Bukit Kajang toll plaza on Saturday was not placed in a child seat, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

“We cross-checked with the police, and it was confirmed that the child was not secured in a child seat at the time of the accident.

“As a result, the baby was ejected from the vehicle during the crash,” he said at a press conference after officiating the launch of the Terminal Bersepadu Gombak today.

The incident, which occurred at about 11am, involved a three-tonne lorry carrying scrap items, a Nissan X-Trail belonging to the Public Works Department (JKR), a Honda City and a Proton X70.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said the baby was found trapped under the Nissan X-Trail and was pronounced dead at the scene, while eight others were injured.

Police later confirmed that the lorry driver allegedly leapt out of his vehicle after claiming he experienced brake failure, before it rammed into three vehicles heading towards the toll plaza.

Loke described the accident as tragic and stressed that companies must take full responsibility for ensuring their vehicles are safe at all times, not just during the mandatory six-month inspections.

“In this case, it was very clear that the braking system failed.

“Companies cannot wait for scheduled inspections; they have a duty to maintain their vehicles regularly,” he said.

He also reminded parents about the importance of using child restraint seats, saying the incident highlighted their role in enhancing safety despite concerns about cost.

“At the very least, a child seat provides an additional layer of protection that can help save lives.

“This case shows how the absence of one can put children at greater risk,” Loke said.

As for the investigation, he added that police are still conducting checks and cannot release final results yet.

“However, from the initial report and video evidence, it was clear that the brakes failed, the vehicle malfunctioned, and the driver attempted to save himself by jumping out,” he said.