KUALA TERENGGANU: An analysis of samples from cockles washed ashore at Pantai Sura in Dungun has shown that the levels of Faecal Coliform bacteria and Escherichia coli (E. coli) exceed the set standards.

Terengganu State Fisheries Department director Ruzaidi Mamat said that the analysis by the Kuantan Fisheries Biosecurity Laboratory in Pahang showed that cockle samples collected last Wednesday had faecal coliform levels exceeding 300 MPN/100g and E. coli levels surpassing 230 MPN/100g.

“In conclusion, the analysis of washed-up cockles in 2014, 2016, 2019, 2021, and the latest in 2025 show that faecal coliform and E. coli levels in the samples exceed the set standards.

“Cockles in this category are classified as Class B and C under the National Shellfish Sanitation Programme (NSSP) standards and must be fully cooked prior to consumption,” he said in a statement today.

He advised the public to ensure that any cockle they collected was properly cooked before consumption to reduce the risk of bacterial contamination.

Ruzaidi said that the consumption of raw cockles should be avoided, especially for individuals with weakened immune systems.

He also advised the public to always practice proper hygiene when handling seafood to ensure food safety.

“These precautionary steps are crucial to ensure food safety and protect consumers’ health. The Terengganu Fisheries Department will continue to conduct regular monitoring of seafood safety and provide the latest information to the public,” he said.

In an earlier statement, Ruzaidi confirmed that no plankton-producing biotoxins were detected in the water samples collected from Pantai Sura on the same day.