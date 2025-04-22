SUNGKAI: The Bailey bridge, which will temporarily replace the collapsed Sungai Liat Bridge, is expected to be operational by April 30, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said the road leading to the bridge must first be repaired, while the construction of the 46-metre-long bridge will commence tomorrow and is expected to be completed by April 27.

“We hope it can be completed as scheduled, as residents in the vicinity use this route daily,” he said after visiting the collapse site at Felda Sungai Klah. Also present was Behrang assemblyman Salina Samsudin.

On April 20, the Sungai Liat Bridge collapsed, cutting off access to Felda Residence Hot Spring, Kampung Tisong and the Buyong Mas Sanctuary Campsite.

The collapse left 136 individuals stranded, including 81 students from a local polytechnic living in the area.

Yesterday, state executive councillor for Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport, Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin, announced that the collapsed bridge will be temporarily replaced with a Bailey bridge.

Meanwhile, Deputy Works Minister Ahmad Maslan said the permanent bridge at the site is estimated to cost around RM3 million.

Salina hoped the bridge could be completed as scheduled, as residents in the affected areas currently have to use an alternative route to reach Sungkai town.

“The 1.7-kilometre detour passes through an oil palm plantation and can only be used by those with four-wheel drive vehicles,” she said.