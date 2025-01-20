PETALING JAYA: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued a reminder on Jan 18 that travellers are not allowed to bring bak kwa (barbecued pork slices) from Malaysia into Singapore.

The reminder was issued in a Facebook post where SFA clarified that bak kwa for private consumption can only be brought in from approved sources, with the quantity within prescribed limits.

“Currently, Bak Kwa from Malaysia is not allowed as Malaysia is not an approved source of meat such as pork and beef,” said the post.

This post came after a Facebook user took to Complaint Singapore Facebook group to share that he had to dump RM500 (S$150) worth of bak kwa at a Singapore Customs checkpoint.

“Hi everyone , can’t bring in bak kwa from Malaysia, the law haven’t start, I just dumped RM500 (S$150) worth of bak-kwa into the bin at SG Customs, I feel wasted so I eat on the spot 500g of bak kwa,” the user lamented.

As of now, each person can bring back up to 5kg of barbecued pork slices from approved source countries such as Australia and Japan, according to SFA’s infographic in its Facebook post.

