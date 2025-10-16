Baling gang rape: 4 teens arrested over classroom assaults

BALING: Four teenagers, including three current students and one former student of a local school, have been arrested by police for allegedly committing gang rape and distributing pornographic material on social media.

Acting Baling district police chief deputy superintendent Ahmad Salimi Mat Ali said police received a report on Sunday at approximately 11am from a 53-year-old complainant after being informed by a disciplinary teacher that a nude video of their child was circulating online.

Following the report, three students and one former student were arrested at 9.30pm the same day to assist with investigations.

“Further investigations revealed that the four suspects had engaged in sexual acts, including group sex, between May and August at several locations within the school premises,“ Ahmad Salimi told Berita Harian.

All suspects were remanded for five days from the date of their arrest, and six mobile phones were seized for further investigation.

Ahmad Salimi said the case is being investigated under Section 375B of the Penal Code for gang rape and for distributing child pornography.

He added that police view this incident seriously and urged the public, especially parents and guardians, to closely monitor their children’s activities and whereabouts, particularly teenagers.