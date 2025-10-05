Ban vape, e-cigarettes to save lives: CAP

GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) has issued a strong call to action, urging both federal and state authorities to immediately ban the sale and use of vape and e-cigarettes to protect children and young people.

Senior education officer and anti-smoking activist N.V. Subbarow warned that vape and e-cigarette use among children and teenagers, some as young as eight, is escalating.

“They are still studying and have not yet completed school. They are still young with ages ranging from eight to 16, but have already adopted the habit of smoking vape and e-cigarettes,” he said in a statement.

Subbarow urged state governments that have not yet implemented a ban to follow the example of more proactive states and act swiftly to stop the sale of these products before more young lives are harmed.

“The vape problem is not only in Pahang but throughout the country. The relevant ministry must take action seriously. Don’t be complacent and leave this problem to the states to solve.”

He also pointed out troubling trends among school students which have led to social problems as a result of smoking vape.

“Breakfast for these students is vape liquid.”

Subbarow also reported disturbing incidents of students vaping inside school grounds and even in prayer rooms despite official school bans.

CAP urged the Health Ministry and the Higher Education Ministry to take stronger enforcement measures in schools and universities.

According to the 2023 National Health and Morbidity Survey, over 14% of Malaysian teenagers aged 13 to 17 reported using e-cigarettes.

The association also highlighted that the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has also called for a complete ban on e-cigarettes and vapes.

Subbarow echoed concerns raised by Deputy IGP Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin, who warned that vape products have become a “silent trap” involving synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine, ecstasy and fentanyl.

“Once you smoke by mistake, you may not have time to come back”, Ayob was quoted as saying.

Subbarow said the crisis has escalated beyond state-level concern and requires urgent national intervention.

The federal government has opted for a regulatory approach rather than a nationwide ban.

On April 24, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the federal government supports state-level actions such as not issuing vape sales licences and his ministry would regulate tobacco-related products at the national level.

He also reaffirmed that the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024, which covers vape and e-cigarette regulations, would come into force in June.

However, the Act does not include a Generational End Game (GEG).

Dzulkefly clarified that this decision was based on concerns raised by the Attorney-General’s Chambers regarding the constitutionality of the GEG provision, rather than lobbying pressures.

Penang has not officially banned the sale of e-cigarettes and vape products.

To date, Johor and Kelantan have enforced bans on vape sales since 2016, while Terengganu is set to do so in August 2025. Selangor is also reviewing a potential ban.