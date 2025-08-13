Bangladesh chief adviser concludes official visit to Malaysia

SEPANG: Chief Adviser to the Government of Bangladesh Dr Muhammad Yunus departed for Dhaka today after a three-day official visit to Malaysia.

The visit was at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Muhammad Yunus received a ceremonial send-off at the Bunga Raya Complex, complete with a guard of honour by the Royal Malay Regiment.

His flight, along with the delegation, took off at 7.24 pm.

Before departure, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail presented him with a commemorative photo album.

During the visit, Muhammad Yunus thanked Malaysia for its support towards Bangladeshi workers.

Malaysia and Bangladesh signed eight MoUs covering defence, energy, education, and halal development.

Bilateral trade between the two nations reached RM13.35 billion in 2024, a 5.1 per cent increase from 2023.

Bangladesh remains Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner in South Asia.

Key Malaysian exports include petroleum, palm oil, and chemicals, while imports feature textiles and footwear.

Diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Bangladesh were established in 1972. - Bernama