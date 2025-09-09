Bangladeshi man killed by lightning strike in Raub project site

KUANTAN: A Bangladeshi national died after being struck by lightning near a project site in Kuala Atok, Sega, Dong, Raub yesterday.

Raub police chief Superintendent Mohd Shahril Abdul Rahman confirmed that authorities received information about the incident involving the victim, identified as 37-year-old Md Shahangir, at 7.30 pm.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim, who resided in Kuala Lumpur, had traveled to visit his younger brother working at the project site and living in workers’ quarters nearby.

The victim is believed to have been struck by lightning while searching for his brother in the vicinity of the project site area.

Medical personnel transported the man to Benta Health Clinic in Kuala Lipis where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. – Bernama