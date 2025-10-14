Bangladeshi worker killed, another injured in Dengkil landslide

DENGKIL: A Bangladeshi contract worker was killed and another injured after being buried in a landslide at a project site near Cybersouth today.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 4.19 pm, with a team from Dengkil station arriving nine minutes later.

Both victims were Bangladeshi men working as contract workers for Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

They were reportedly buried under soil while working at the site, according to department operations division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar.

“One victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Ministry of Health personnel, while the other sustained a broken arm,“ he said in a statement. – Bernama