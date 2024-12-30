KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will review the snatch theft case involving a senior citizen in Bangsar on Oct 7, following the reported passing of the victim, Lim Foong Mei today.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the review outcome would determine whether to recommend changes to the charges against suspect M. Thanabalan, 38.

“The suspect has been arrested and charged in court. Further investigations will be conducted to determine the cause of death and whether it is related to the injuries sustained during the snatch theft incident,“ he said in a statement today.

At about 6.30 am on Oct 7, 78-year-old Lim was walking to a shop in Jalan Limau Manis, Bangsar, when a motorcyclist snatched her handbag, as captured by closed-circuit television footage.

The incident caused the victim to fall and lie motionless on the road before being assisted by members of the public, who then took her to the University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) for treatment due to head injuries.

On Oct 24, the suspect pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to charges of robbery involving a handbag and intentionally causing injury to an elderly woman during the snatch theft.

He was charged under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

