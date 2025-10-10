Bank officer loses over RM6 million to online investment scam

SEREMBAN: A female bank officer suffered losses amounting to RM6.65 million after falling victim to a non-existent online investment scheme between Aug 3 and Oct 1.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohammad Hatta Che Din said the police received a report on the incident last Wednesday, with the modus operandi involving offers of stock investments through an application downloaded from an online platform.

He said the victim had purchased shares through the application and made 129 payment transactions between Aug 3 and Oct 1, resulting in total losses of RM6.65 million.

“The public is advised not to be easily deceived by online investment offers and should first verify the status of such investments with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC),” he said in a statement here today.

Mohammad Hatta said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.