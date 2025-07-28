Bank officer loses RM241,700 in online vehicle scam

KUALA TERENGGANU: A bank officer lost his entire savings, including EPF funds, amounting to RM241,700 in an elaborate online vehicle purchase scam.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, fell prey to a fraudulent advertisement for a used four-wheel-drive vehicle on Facebook.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor stated that the incident began on July 4 when the victim responded to the advertisement.

He communicated with the supposed seller via WhatsApp and was asked to provide a copy of his identity card along with an advance payment.

“Between July 9 and 21, the victim made 40 transactions to eight different accounts, totalling RM241,700,“ Azli said.

The scam escalated when the suspect demanded an additional RM31,000 for alleged fingerprinting costs at the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

The victim realised he had been deceived and lodged a police report yesterday morning.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. - Bernama