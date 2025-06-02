Bank officer, sales executive lose RM2.33m in investment scam

KUALA LUMPUR: A bank officer and a sales executive suffered losses of more than RM2.33 million after falling victim to non-existent investment schemes.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said they received reports from the two victims last month.

“Both the victims, the 55-year-old man (bank officer) and the 57-year-old woman (sales executive), lodged reports on Jan 25 and Jan 31 respectively,” he told a CCID media conference here today.

He said the bank officer claimed to have transferred RM1.87 million for an investment scheme via the ‘UVKXE’ app while the sales executive invested RM466,800 in an investment scheme via the ‘Arcadia Equity’ app.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the sales executive was attracted to the 70 per cent returns promised on her investment.

“The woman made 16 cash transactions into 10 bank accounts involving RM466,800 but never got the returns she was promised,” he said.

Ramli said the bank officer, meanwhile, fell into the trap via a WhatsApp message that offered returns of between 10 and 50 per cent.

“The bank officer then transferred RM1.87 million into 17 different bank accounts and was told to attend events related to the investment scheme at a hotel here.

“He, however, realised something was amiss when he found out that no such event was planned there when he got to the hotel,” he said.

Ramli said police have received 41 reports, involving losses of about RM28.3 million, so far in connection with these two schemes.