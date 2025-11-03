Indian artisans keep traditional toymaking alive

CHANNAPATNA: The whirr of machines and smell of carved wood hangs in the air of the Indian toy workshop, a centuries-old art form still in the game despite cheaper plastic alternatives.

India's town of Channapatna is famed for its wood and lacquer toys, carved from ivory wood from a local deciduous tree -- and dipped in brightly coloured dye from natural ingredients including turmeric and indigo.

“I felt interest in learning toymaking after I saw people in my neighbourhood doing it,“ said toy maker Rupa, who uses only one name. “I felt that I could also learn the craft.”

Rocking horses, baby walkers and dancing dolls cut from wood are a common sight in workshops, which employ around 2,500 artisans in the town in the southern state of Karnataka.

Channapatna's toymaking industry dates back to the 1700s when Tipu Sultan, ruler of the then kingdom of Mysore, asked artists from Persia to train the locals.

Rising competition from mass-produced toys, including cheap replicas made in China, has cast a shadow on the growth of the industry in the town -- but it has endured.

The town's products saw a surge of interest in 2010 when former US first lady Michelle Obama bought several in the capital, New Delhi, during an official visit to India.

Toys were once all hand-carved, but the use of electric lathes and other machinery has helped keep the industry economical.

“In the old days, every work demanded artisans,“ said B. Venkatesh, who runs two small workshops in the town. “But now, with a few at hand, machines can help with different tasks.”

‘Sense of joy'

Business is not bad for the 53-year-old, with his factory getting orders for around thousands of from suppliers all around the country during peak months.

He says people value the long-lasting quality of the toys.

“When we dry the ivory wood properly, and apply lacquer and vegetable dyes, the toys will remain the same for hundreds of years,“ Venkatesh said.

But he warned his trade would “perish in the long run” without more support.

Earlier this month, the government pledged a scheme aimed at making India a global hub for innovative and unique toys that showcased local culture.

Venkatesh said authorities needed to go further by opening workshops to help cultivate a new generation of artisans.

For those already in the business, their craft is more than a simple matter of livelihood.

“Making toys gives me a sense of joy and happiness,“ Rupa said.