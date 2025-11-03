PM expresses sympathy for flood victims in Beaufort

BEAUFORT: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed his sympathy and sadness for the victims of the floods in Beaufort.

Senior political secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said Anwar is deeply concerned about the residents affected by the floods and is committed to providing assistance to ease their burden.

“In light of this, he urged all federal and state agencies to work together in carrying out post-flood relief efforts in Sabah.

“The federal government, through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), has provided financial assistance of RM1,000 to each affected victim,” he told reporters after visiting a relief centre at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Dun Banir here which currently housing 412 evacuees from 147 families.

Shamsul Iskandar emphasised that the involvement of all federal and state agencies is crucial in providing aid, particularly in helping clean the homes of affected victims, to expedite post-flood recovery efforts ahead of the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations.

The number of flood evacuees at 29 relief centres in four districts in Sabah remained unchanged at 4,530 from 1,488 families as of noon.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that Beaufort had the highest number of flood evacuees at 1,719 from 556 families housed at seven relief centres.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Iskandar said that strong cooperation between the state and federal governments is key to finding a long-term solution to the flooding issue in Beaufort.

“I also wish to express my gratitude to all MPs, assemblymen and federal and state agencies involved in assisting during the flood disaster,“ he said.

Shamsul Iskandar and his delegation later visited flood victims in Kampung Melati and Kampung Kelabu here, as well as Kampung Brunei in Membakut.