KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Rakyat is allocating another RM50 million for the Bank Rakyat Indian Entrepreneur Financing-i (BRIEF-i) programme, bringing the total funding to RM100 million following the encouraging response to the initiative.

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said the move reflects the commitment of Bank Rakyat, which is under the purview of the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP), to supporting and empowering local entrepreneurs, especially the Indian business community.

“This also proves the continued commitment of the MADANI Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to empower the socio-economic development of the Indian community.

“Hopefully, this effort will continue to be strengthened to ensure that more entrepreneurs can grow and contribute to the country’s economic progress,” he said at the presentation ceremony of the mock cheque for the BRIEF-i programme here today.

Ramanan said since its introduction in June 2024, the BRIEF-i programme had approved financing of RM49 million to 512 entrepreneurs nationwide.

In further strengthening the BRIEF-i initiative, Ramanan said approved applicants can continue to obtain halal consultancy services from Bank Rakyat, thus facilitating the process of applying for a halal certificate to the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

He said the initiative is expected to benefit more entrepreneurs who want to expand their market through halal certification, thus supporting the growth of the halal economy in Malaysia.

“We are not forcing anyone to obtain a halal certificate, but this can be an advantage for them and their businesses,” he said.

The public who are interested in obtaining more information about BRIEF-i can visit Bank Rakyat’s official website at www.bankrakyat.com.my or https://ar2e.bankrakyat.com.my, or visit any Bank Rakyat Business Banking Centre.