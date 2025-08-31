Batik Air celebrates National Day with surprise giveaways on flights

KUALA LUMPUR: Batik Air marked Malaysia’s 68th National Day by surprising domestic flight passengers with special giveaways today.

Passengers departing from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang received Jalur Gemilang flags and snacks as tokens of appreciation.

The airline aimed to share the joy of the national celebration with travellers flying to various destinations across Malaysia.

Batik Air chief executive officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy described Merdeka as a reminder of Malaysia’s shared journey marked by unity and perseverance.

“At Batik Air, we are proud to connect Malaysians across every corner of our beloved nation,” he said in a statement.

Chandran added that the celebration extends beyond independence to honour the people and bonds that unite Malaysia.

The airline continues to celebrate Malaysia’s cultural and national milestones through network expansion and meaningful onboard experiences.

Batik Air emphasised its commitment to creating memorable journeys that reflect national pride and unity. – Bernama