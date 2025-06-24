Batik Air flight to Dubai returns due to Middle East conflict

PETALING JAYA: A Batik Air flight bound for Dubai from Kuala Lumpur was forced to return to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) early today due to airspace closures in the Middle East. The decision followed safety advisories amid escalating regional tensions.

In a statement, today, Batik Air confirmed that flight OD713 was rerouted as a precautionary measure, complying with international aviation guidelines.

The airline stated, “The precautionary measure for OD713 was taken in full compliance with international aviation safety advisories and route restrictions issued by the relevant authorities.”

Passengers on the affected flight were provided with hotel accommodations, meals, and transport assistance upon arrival at KLIA. Those impacted were given the choice to either cancel their bookings for a full refund or rebook on the next available flight.

Qatar and the UAE have since reopened their airspace, allowing commercial flights to resume normal operations. Batik Air announced plans to restart Dubai-bound flights tomorrow, emphasizing its commitment to passenger safety through contingency planning and real-time route assessments.

The airline added, “We are closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical developments and remain in active coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, international regulators, and regional air navigation service providers.”

The airspace disruptions followed recent military actions, including Iran’s missile strikes on a US base in Doha. Earlier this month, key Middle Eastern flight paths were also affected after Israel launched attacks on Iran.