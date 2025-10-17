Batik Air launches direct flights from Penang to Medan and Singapore

GEORGE TOWN: Batik Air will introduce two new international routes connecting Medan and Singapore directly to Penang starting December 8.

Penang state executive councillor for tourism and creative economy Wong Hon Wai announced the expansion following recent discussions between the state government and the airline.

He shared insights on Penang’s tourism growth prospects and potential collaboration areas to enhance air connectivity during the meeting.

The airline promptly informed the state government about the new Medan-Penang and Singapore-Penang routes after the productive discussion.

These additions will significantly enrich Penang’s international flight network and support regional tourism.

The Medan-Penang route will operate daily with seven flights per week according to the published schedule.

Flights will depart from Penang International Airport at 5.45 pm and arrive at Kualanamu International Airport at 5.45 pm Medan time.

Return flights will depart Medan at 6.45 pm local time and land in Penang at 8.40 pm.

Similarly, the Singapore-Penang route will also operate daily with seven weekly flights.

The aircraft will depart from Penang at 8.20 am and arrive at Singapore Changi Airport at 9.45 am.

Return flights will leave Singapore at 3.20 pm and arrive in Penang at 4.45 pm.

Batik Air also plans to expand its domestic network in 2026 with direct Kota Kinabalu-Penang and Kuching-Penang services.

The airline is expected to begin a new charter service between Kunming, China, and Penang by the end of October 2025.

This will further enhance connectivity with Southwest China and support tourism growth.

Wong stated that these investments reflect strong market confidence in Penang’s tourism potential.

The expansion aligns perfectly with the state’s strategies to attract visitors from key international markets.

Indonesia, China and Singapore represent top sources of international arrivals at Penang International Airport.

Penang recorded 255,413 arrivals from Indonesia between January and August this year alone.

The state welcomed 146,657 visitors from China and 103,913 from Singapore via direct international flights during the same period.

Batik Air’s expanded route offerings will strengthen Penang’s international reach significantly.

The new connections will support the meetings and business tourism sector in Penang.

These developments will contribute positively to the local economy through increased visitor numbers. – Bernama