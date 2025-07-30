Batu Gajah police destroy ketum trees in joint operation

BATU GAJAH: A joint enforcement operation led by Batu Gajah District Police successfully dismantled illegal ketum processing activities in two locations yesterday.

The crackdown resulted in the destruction of 50 ketum trees and four makeshift huts used for processing the banned substance.

The operation, conducted from 7.30 am to 1 pm, targeted Batu 1, Jalan Tanjung Tualang in Batu Gajah and Kampung Nalla in Tronoh.

Batu Gajah District Police Chief ACP Md Noor Aehawan Mohammad confirmed the enforcement was carried out under Section 425 of the National Land Code (Act 828) for illegal cultivation.

“This enforcement is aimed at destroying the ketum trees and huts located on government-owned land involved in ketum abuse activities,” he said in a statement.

A total of 35 police officers and personnel, supported by 30 staff from the Kinta District and Land Office and the Ipoh Land and Mines Office, participated in the operation.

Heavy machinery, including lorries and an excavator, was deployed to clear the sites.

ACP Md Noor urged the public to report any suspected ketum-related activities to the Batu Gajah IPD at 05-3629 2222 or the nearest police station. - Bernama