Penang appoints 19 new Hindu Endowment Board commissioners

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government has appointed 19 new commissioners to the Penang Hindu Endowment Board (PHEB) for the 2025–2026 term, following the expiry of the previous term.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said in a statement today that the appointments are effective from August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026.

He also announced that the executive councillor for housing and environment, Datuk Seri Sundarajoo Somu, has been appointed to coordinate matters related to the PHEB on behalf of the state government.

“Heartfelt congratulations are extended, and it is hoped that the PHEB will continue to carry the mandate and empower the socio-economic development of the Indian community in the state,” he added.

The PHEB is a statutory body under the Penang government and manages Hindu religious endowments including temples, burial grounds, and related assets.

Established in 1906 under the Hindu Endowment Act during the colonial era, PHEB also plays a wider role in supporting education, welfare, and community development.

Penang is the only state in Malaysia with such an institution to ensure the needs of the Hindu community are taken care of.

Among those appointed as commissioners are Jelutong MP Sanisvara Nethaji Rayer and Senator Dr Lingeshwaran Arunasalam. Also appointed are Perai assemblyman Kumaran Krishnan and Batu Uban assemblyman Kumaresan Aramugam.

Other appointees include Penang state MIC chairman Datuk Dhinagaran Jayabalan, Malaysian Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MICCI) Penang president Datuk Parthiban Sanderasaggram, Datuk Sundraraj Thannimalay, and Datuk Hitendra Joshi.

Women’s representation on the board includes educationist Jagruti B. Upadhyaya and Dr Vishanthini Kanasan, who joins as an ex-officio member.

Also appointed are Shanmuganathan Govinda Konal, Chandra Mohan Krishnan, Dinesh Varman Nagan, Datuk Kristnan@Krishnan Arumugam, V. Krishna Murthy Naidu, Datuk Seri K. Kumaraendran, Datuk Ashok Kumar Poduval, Datuk Harikrishnan N. Veerasamy, and Kumaran Velisamy.