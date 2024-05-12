BCorp, U Mobile donate RM5m for flood aid efforts

PUTRAJAYA: In response to a recent call by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) has made a generous donation of RM2 million to support those affected by the northeast monsoon floods.

The contribution, made through the Ihsan Madani Donations initiative, aims to alleviate the hardships of flood-impacted individuals across Malaysia.

During the cheque presentation ceremony at the Seri Perdana Complex yesterday, Anwar emphasised that the funds would be used to repair school buildings and toilets at such premises, as many schools have been repurposed as temporary relief centres.

The contribution comprised RM2 million from BCorp and RM3 million from U Mobile

Sdn Bhd.

BCorp was represented by Berjaya Land Bhd deputy chairman Datuk Seri Robin Tan, while

U Mobile was represented by its CEO Wong Heang Tuck.

In a statement, BCorp said the donation underscores its commitment as a responsible corporate citizen, demonstrating its dedication to giving back to the community and playing an active role in national recovery efforts.

The contribution highlights the vital role of corporate involvement in addressing urgent social challenges and helping rebuild affected areas, it added.

Anwar said all donations will be coordinated by the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department.

“I have asked (the unit) to list the infrastructure needs, in addition to what has been allocated by the government,” he said.

The government has collected RM35.8 million in total from 23 private companies and corporate bodies for aid efforts.