PUTRAJAYA: Padiberas Nasional Bhd (BERNAS) has agreed to reduce the warehouse gate price of Imported White Rice in Peninsular Malaysia from RM3,000 per tonne to RM2,800 per tonne, effective Dec 1, 2024.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said in a statement today that this decision was reached following recent discussions between the ministry and BERNAS.

“This price reduction aligns with the current decline in global rice market prices and the strengthening of the Malaysian ringgit against the US dollar.

“The government is optimistic that this initiative will help ease the cost of living by improving access to and availability of rice at a lower price,” he said.

ALSO READ: Local white rice price revision to be finalised before October - Mat Sabu

The minister added that the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) will continue engaging with stakeholders to refine a long-term action plan for a more realistic cost structure in rice production.

“This effort aims to ensure the continued growth of the nation’s padi and rice industry, safeguard the welfare of farmers and increase the Self-Sufficiency Level of rice in the country.

“Indeed, this decision reflects the unwavering commitment of the MADANI Government to prioritise the people’s welfare and strengthen the national food security agenda,” he said.