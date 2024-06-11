BHEUU-UNODC to establish committee to strengthen national criminal justice system

KUALA LUMPUR: The Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) of the Prime Minister’s Department will establish a legal working committee in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to strengthen Malaysia’s criminal justice system, particularly addressing cybercrime.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said announced the formation of a special committee, involving ministries and agencies under BHEUU’s supervision, to support this effort.

The committee will focus on driving reforms in child protection, criminal justice, and cybercrime, with an emphasis on utilising artificial intelligence (AI).

“I recently met with Ghada Fathi Waly, executive director of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) and UNODC, alongside Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim, Malaysia’s Ambassador to Austria.

“UNODC shared a proposal for the first United Nations International Cybercrime Convention, which is currently under consideration by the United Nations General Assembly,” she said during the winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2025 for the Prime Minister’s Department in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Azalina explained that the convention aims to tackle critical issues, including online child sexual abuse, child sexual abuse materials, and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

She emphasised that the convention is a key step in preventing and investigating cybercrimes, as well as prosecuting cybercriminals.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also announced the creation of the Legal Reform Task Force during his Budget 2025 speech on Oct 18, reinforcing the government’s commitment to updating outdated laws and advancing legal reforms.