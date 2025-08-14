Bid for ‘SIS’ special registration numbers opens tomorrow in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: The bidding process for the special registration number ‘SIS’ in honour of Sultan Idris Shah opens tomorrow.

The Selangor Royal Office announced the initiative on Facebook, linking it to the Sultan’s 80th birthday and Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The Ministry of Transport and Road Transport Department (JPJ) will manage the online bidding via the JPJeBid System.

“Public bidding starts on August 15 and closes at 10 pm on August 19,“ the post stated.

Results will be announced on August 20.

Bidding terms follow JPJeBid System regulations, with prices set according to JPJ’s minimum requirements.

JPJ will oversee the entire process without third-party involvement.

Proceeds will support a foundation under the Sultan’s patronage for charitable causes like scholarships and emergency aid.

The foundation will be chaired by Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim, ensuring transparency in governance. - Bernama