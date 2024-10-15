Bill to amend National Wages Consultative Council Act tabled for first reading

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Wages Consultative Council (Amendment) Bill 2024 was tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill was presented by Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, who said its second reading would be done during the current meeting.

The bill seeks to amend Section 2 of the National Wages Consultative Council Act 2011 (Act 732) to bring the definition of ‘’contract of service” in line with that in the Employment Act 1955 (Act 265), the Sabah Labour Ordinance (Cap. 67) and the Sarawak Labour Ordinance (Cap. 76).

The proposed amendment will extend the scope of “contract of service” and consequently, the provisions relating to the minimum wage under Act 732 will also apply to an employee under an apprenticeship contract.