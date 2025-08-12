Bintulu Port signs MoUs to advance Sarawak’s clean energy goals

KUCHING: Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (BPHB) has signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with international firms to accelerate Sarawak’s clean energy transition.

The agreements were formalised during the launch of the Sarawak Energy Transition Policy (SET-P), witnessed by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

BPHB board member Datuk Seri Fong Joo Chung represented the port, while partners included Sakura Ferroalloys, Borneo Biogas, and Jiangsu Guofu Hydrogen Energy Equipment Co. Ltd.

The first MoU with Sakura Ferroalloys focuses on decarbonisation efforts, including bioethanol and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) development.

This aligns with Sarawak’s Net Zero Strategy 2050 and global environmental policies like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

The second MoU involves Borneo Biogas, which specialises in biomethane and Bio-LNG from palm oil and agricultural waste.

The partnership will assess the viability of Bio-LNG production and bunkering infrastructure in Sarawak.

The third MoU, with China’s Guofuhee, targets the development of a liquid hydrogen facility at Bintulu Port.

This initiative aims to position the port as a hub for hydrogen logistics and exports.

The agreement also supports local hydrogen demand for industries and transport, including hydrogen-powered vessels.

Feasibility studies and technical discussions will guide the implementation of these projects.

The collaborations reinforce Sarawak’s ambition to lead in hydrogen exports and green energy solutions. - Bernama