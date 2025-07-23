Bintulu power capacity to reach 1GW by 2035 for industrial growth

BINTULU: Sarawak is set to develop two gas-fired power plants, each with a capacity of 500 megawatts, raising Bintulu’s total power generation to one gigawatt by 2035.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg stated that this initiative aims to meet both local energy demands and investor needs, particularly in Bintulu’s expanding industrial and green technology sectors.

“The comprehensive development plan also includes the construction of an international school in Bintulu, to attract professional workers and foreign investors to reside and settle here,” he said during the opening of a hotel in Bintulu.

Abang Johari highlighted Bintulu’s transformation from a natural gas discovery hub into a thriving industrial centre, driven by investments in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and infrastructure like ports and hotels.

He noted that this growth extends beyond Kidurong to Samalaju, positioning Bintulu as a key economic zone.

To further enhance connectivity, a hydrogen-powered autonomous rail transit (ART) system will be introduced under the 13th Malaysia Plan, linking Bintulu, Kidurong, and Samalaju.

“Bintulu will be the second city after Kuching to adopt the ART system, improving accessibility and sustainable development,” he added.

Abang Johari also emphasised Bintulu’s global recognition as one of 36 low-carbon industrial clusters, reinforcing its status as a strategic investment destination. – Bernama