Blackberry establishes APAC regional cybersecurity HQ in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Canada-based BlackBerry Ltd has established its Asia Pacific (APAC) regional headquarters (HQ) for its cybersecurity division in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, which is now fully operational.

The intelligent security software and services provider said the new HQ and regional expansion demonstrate BlackBerry’s sustained commitment to the Malaysian government, following a landmark cybersecurity agreement announced in November 2023.

“BlackBerry worked with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to establish the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, a world-class training facility to help upskill the nation’s workforce,“ the company said in a statement today.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil welcomed BlackBerry’s decision to set up its regional headquarters in Malaysia.

“This will not only benefit Malaysia but will enable the region to take advantage of the cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions offered by BlackBerry,“ he said.

BlackBerry Cybersecurity’s APAC vice-president Tash Stamatelos said Malaysia is a strategically important market for BlackBerry, and the company is proud to establish its new APAC HQ here as part of its regional expansion plans.

“As the nation becomes Chair of ASEAN in 2025, we commend Malaysia’s efforts in advancing digital transformation and regional cooperation in areas like cybersecurity, and its ongoing investment in skills, innovation, and infrastructure to advance its economy,“ he said.

The BlackBerry team in Malaysia comprises sales, marketing, threat research, technical support, professional services, administration, management and skilled cybersecurity trainers, all positioned to support cyber-defenders across Malaysia and the region.