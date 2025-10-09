Blindness rate among Malaysians aged 50 and above drops to 0.7%

IPOH: The prevalence of blindness among Malaysians aged 50 and above has shown a significant decline from 1.5% in 2014 to 0.7% this year.

Health Ministry Medical Development Division director Datuk Dr Mohd Azman Yacob said the data was obtained from the Fourth National Eye Survey 2025 conducted in the Northern Zone covering Perak, Penang, Kedah and Perlis.

He stated that this shows all the programmes implemented have been effective and have successfully reduced the burden of cataract cases.

Among them is the MOH’s Cataract Clinic established in 2013 as part of the government’s commitment to preventing blindness caused by cataracts.

This clinic focuses on screening and treatment particularly in rural areas.

He said this when officiating the national level World Sight Day 2025 celebration which was also attended by Perak Health director Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha.

Dr Mohd Azman also added that complications of diabetes in the eyes namely diabetic retinopathy have become a major and growing cause of visual impairment.

He said findings from the Fourth National Eye Survey 2025 revealed that diabetic retinopathy accounted for 13% of blindness cases in the Northern Zone.

Therefore collaboration between the fields of ophthalmology and public health is crucial to ensure early detection of diabetic retinopathy among diabetes patients.

This will enable early referral to ophthalmologists for sight-threatening cases allowing patients to receive prompt treatment and reduce the risk of blindness. – Bernama