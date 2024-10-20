BN can secure more seats in GE16 by setting aside petty issues - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) has the potential to secure more seats in the 16th General Election (GE16) if the coalition can set aside trivial and petty issues, its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Deputy Prime Minister, said achieving this success hinges on the coalition’s ability to bolster its spirit and resolve any internal disputes among its component parties.

“If BN puts in the effort and organises an effective election strategy, while also addressing our internal challenges, BN can still achieve a remarkable victory, even in opposition-held states, if we maintain this focus,” he said.

“By prioritising the bigger picture over petty disputes and returning to the core values of BN, we can strengthen our coalition.

“If the leaders of the component parties can also set aside their differences, I am confident that BN will secure more seats in the upcoming GE,” he said in his opening speech at MCA’s 71st annual general assembly here today.

