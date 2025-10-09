BN considers ethnic and sub-ethnic factors for Sabah election candidates

SHAH ALAM: Ethnic and sub-ethnic factors are among the criteria considered by Barisan Nasional in selecting candidates for the upcoming Sabah state election.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party is currently reviewing the winnability of proposed candidates and issues for its election manifesto.

He stated that candidate selection also follows the WALI concept focusing on winnable, acceptable, and likeable qualities.

Ground assessments will complement the submitted candidate list during the selection process.

Many new and young faces will be featured alongside experienced incumbents who have performed well in past elections.

Ahmad Zahid confirmed the number of seats BN will contest will be announced on nomination day.

He recently revealed BN had submitted its potential candidate list to relevant authorities for integrity vetting.

Candidate names were submitted to the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, and Syariah Court for screening.

The BN chairman made these remarks after officiating the closing ceremony of the national-level Konvensyen 152 at Universiti Teknologi MARA. – Bernama