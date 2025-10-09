Mosti: Consistent, long-term R&D funding needed for effective planning and sustained innovation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia needs more consistent, stable and long-term research and development (R&D) funding for effective planning and sustained innovation., said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

“We hope for consistency in R&D funding. It cannot be inconsistent. There must be continuity, so that we can plan effectively,” he told reporters after officiating the BioCXCeed 2025 programme today.

Chang said Malaysia’s R&D investment stands at around 1% of gross domestic product (GDP), far below that of advanced economies such as South Korea, which allocates about 4.5%.

“And our GDP size is also smaller,” he said, explaining Malaysia’s lower R&D spending.

He stressed that R&D investment is directly linked to a nation’s development, so the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) hopes for an increase in the country’s spending in this area in Budget 2026.

“If we look at other countries, especially advanced ones, their investment in R&D is very high. That’s why they are far ahead of us,” Chang said.

Mosti welcomes allocation under Budget 2026 especially for its three main focus areas – R&D, startup ecosystem and science promotion, he elaborated.

“The first pillar is R&D, the second is the startup ecosystem, and the third is science itself. We hope to secure as much funding as possible for these three pillars. Of course, we understand that resources are limited, but we hope to obtain sufficient allocation, particularly for R&D, because it is directly linked to technological output,” Chang said.

BioInnovation Launchpad 2025. which Mosti launched in conjunction with BioCXCeed 2025 yesterday, is an entrepreneurial development programme designed to address Malaysia’s commercialisation challenges, particularly in the bio-based and biotechnology sectors.

According to a 2025 study by Universiti Putra Malaysia, one of the key issues lies in the country’s less than satisfactory commercialisation rate of university R&D, with less than 10% successfully brought to market.

“This stems from a lack of funding, entrepreneurial skills and continuous mentorship. BioInnovation Launchpad 2025, managed by Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation, provides comprehensive and long-term support, unlike most entrepreneurship programmes that offer only short- term assistance,” Chang explained.

A total of 10 participants from universities, startups and spinoff companies have been selected for the programme, showcasing 10 bio-innovation products with a combined market potential of RM13 million.

“These products are investment- and market-ready and offer high-impact solutions in key areas such as health and wellness, agricultural biotechnology and food security, bio-based food, as well as industrial biotechnology and the circular economy,” Chang said.

Bioeconomy Corporation CEO Mohd Khairul Fidzal Abdul Razak said it aims to develop at least 10 bioentrepreneurs as future leaders of BBA or BioNexus Status companies. “They receive end-to-end support, including mentoring, market access, regulatory guidance, funding opportunities, and facilitation.”

Participants will pitch their bio-innovation business ideas to investors, funders and venture capital firms during the BioInnovation Launchpad Demo Day, held in conjunction with BioXCeed 2025 at NICE 2025. Three grand winners will receive RM60,000 in seed funding to accelerate commercialisation, while winners of the Best Pitcher and People’s Choice categories will each receive RM5,000.