Food premises with dirty toilets will not have licences renewed from 2026

BANGI: Food premises operators across 20 city areas will not be allowed to renew their business licences from January 1, 2026, if they fail to ensure their toilets meet the Bersih (Clean), Menawan (Attractive) and Wangi (Pleasant-Smelling) standard.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the strict action was taken as premises owners had been given ample time to understand the new policy introduced by the government.

“All toilets in 20 city areas, including those in restaurants, food and beverage outlets and cafés, will not have their business licences renewed if they fail to meet the BMW level,” he told a media conference after the National-Level World Environment Day 2025 celebration.

“I issued the notice three years ago, in 2023. So, we have given all operators three years to comply. If they wish to renew their business licences, toilet cleanliness will be made compulsory.”

Meanwhile, Nga said individuals who commit minor littering offences would, from January 1 next year, be subject to a Community Service Order of not more than 12 hours.

“Beginning January 1, 2026, individuals found littering will not only face a compound of up to RM2,000 under the magistrate’s court jurisdiction but may also be ordered to perform 12 hours of community service if convicted. The scope of the community service includes sweeping streets, cleaning drains and helping to clean public toilets.”

The Cabinet decided in 2023 that F&B premises such as restaurants, hotels and stalls in urban areas would not have their business licences renewed if their toilets were found to be dirty.

Nga said the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing (Amendment) Bill 2025, passed by the Dewan Rakyat, empowers the court to issue community service orders for littering offences in public areas.

He added that to date, a total of 12,000 public toilets nationwide had been upgraded, including those in schools, markets, public parks and food courts.

“The food courts are showing progress, but there is still room for improvement. The MADANI government is committed to continuously enhancing basic facilities and infrastructure.”

Nga said the new ruling was part of the government’s efforts to enhance the level of cleanliness and the country’s image ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“I would also like to urge all Malaysians to be courteous when tourists ask for directions or the location of a good place to eat. This is the mission of all Malaysians.” – Bernama