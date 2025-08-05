KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) is strengthening its alliance with Pakatan Harapan (PH) as it prepares for the upcoming Sabah Election, with discussions also extending to a broader coalition tentatively dubbed ‘BN, PH Plus’, according to BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the political cooperation in Sabah would be guided by both local BN leadership and central leadership to ensure a strong and unified front.

“We leave it to the wisdom of Sabah BN, with strategic guidance from the federal level, to chart a prudent path toward achieving political dominance through consensus.”

He said this to reporters when asked after officiating the 2025 Franchise International Malaysia (FIM) Exhibition and Conference, and the declaration of the ASEAN Franchise Convention (AFC) 2025 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here today.

To a question on cooperation with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Ahmad Zahid said BN remains open to alliances with any political party.

“Our principle is to keep our doors wide open, and not to shut them completely,” he said, suggesting that political manoeuvring in Sabah still has ample room for new partnerships.

On the matter of seat allocations, Ahmad Zahid said it was premature to finalise any decisions, noting that detailed negotiations would take place at a later stage.

“It’s still too early to make any decision. We will negotiate thoroughly on the allocation of state seats we plan to contest,” he said.

Prior to this, Sabah BN confirmed plans to contest 40 of the 73 state seats available in the upcoming state election, with the remaining 33 seats allocated to Pakatan Harapan (PH).