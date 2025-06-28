Body of crocodile attack victim found in Sarawak river

KUCHING: The body of a man believed to have been attacked by a crocodile while fishing in Sungai Maong near Jalan Matang has been recovered. The victim, identified as Jacob Tuan, 32, was found by a search and rescue team approximately 300 metres from the incident site at around 12.30 pm today.

Padawan district police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi stated that the victim’s body showed multiple injuries consistent with a crocodile attack. “He was confirmed dead, and the body has been sent to Sarawak General Hospital for further action. The case has been classified as sudden death (SDR),“ he said in a statement.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 10 pm yesterday when the victim was fishing with his father-in-law before being dragged underwater. Authorities expressed gratitude to all agencies involved in the search and rescue operation.