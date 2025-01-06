Book voucher to be extended to 400,000 teachers - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The initiative to provide book vouchers has been expanded to more than 400,000 teachers this year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister stated that the effort is part of the government’s ongoing initiative to promote reading habits among the people, particularly among school and university students.

He said teachers have a great responsibility in disseminating knowledge as well as playing a role in fostering students’ interest in reading.

“This year, we are giving vouchers to all teachers. Next year we will look at the economic situation first because we are fighting Donald Trump’s (US President) tariffs,“ he said.

Anwar said this when officiating the Closing Ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL) 2025 at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur here today.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, 2025 PBAKL organising chairman, Mohd Khair Ngadiron and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka director-general Dr Hazami Jahari.

Apart from that, Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, announced that the provision of book vouchers to students of higher education institutions would continue using the existing allocation, but suggested modifications to the initiative.

He said clear guidelines on the provision of book vouchers are needed to prevent claims or purchases of poor-quality publications.

“There should be guidelines, not all the books purchased are of quality and promote knowledge,“ he said.

The Prime Minister also praised the organisation of PBAKL 2025, describing it as fostering reading habits among the people. He expressed his appreciation to parents and teachers who brought their children and students to obtain reading materials at the festival.

Anwar also participated in a special session by reviewing four of his chosen books, namely Kemiskinan Melayu dan Jalan Kepulihannya by Za’ba; Jejak-jejak di Pantai Zaman (Ungku A. Aziz); Fikrah Siddiq Fadzil: The Image of Malay-Islamic Culture and Civilization (Dr. Siddiq Fadzil) and Islam in Malay History and Culture (Syed Muhammad Naquib Al-Attas)

He also took the time to visit the stalls of the PBKL participants.

Themed ‘Buku: Membaca, Memimpin’, the 42nd edition of PBAKL, which took place since May 23 and ended today, recorded 1.8 million visitors throughout the 10-day fair.