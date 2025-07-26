Borneo Flora Festival 2025 boosts Labuan’s economy and regional ties

LABUAN: The Borneo Flora Festival (BFF) 2025 is more than a floral showcase—it is a strategic initiative under the MADANI Government’s reform agenda to reshape Labuan’s economic future.

Launched today, the festival aims to diversify the island’s economy beyond oil and gas while fostering regional collaboration.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa highlighted Labuan’s progress, noting a 5.4 per cent GDP per capita growth in 2024.

“Labuan’s GDP per capita reached RM87,000 last year, the second highest in Malaysia, but we must ensure this translates to real benefits for the people,“ she said.

Tourism is a key focus, with over one million visitors in 2024—a 15.7 per cent increase from the previous year. The BFF is expected to attract 50,000 visitors, generating RM20 million in direct economic impact for local businesses.

“This festival is a catalyst for sustainable growth, benefiting hotels, food vendors, and small enterprises,“ Dr Zaliha added.

Beyond economic gains, the festival strengthens regional ties under the theme ‘Strengthening Borneo Regional Cooperation.’ Thirty-one exhibitors from Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei, and Indonesia are participating. “This reflects our shared vision to position Borneo as a hub for tropical horticulture and tourism,“ she said.

The BFF also aligns with ASEAN and BIMP-EAGA goals, promoting cross-border trade and cultural exchange. “Our diversity is our strength, and this festival opens doors for investment and knowledge sharing,“ Dr Zaliha concluded. - Bernama