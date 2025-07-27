Man denies causing grievous hurt to ex-wife’s husband in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: A healthcare assistant has pleaded not guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his ex-wife’s husband in a machete attack earlier this month.

Nik Mohd Helmy Raja Sulong, 38, a ward attendant at a local hospital, allegedly committed the offence on July 16 at 3 am along a roadside in Kampung Pulau Raja, Kubang Kerian.

The charge, under Section 326 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine, or whipping upon conviction.

Sessions Court Judge Zulkilfi Abllah granted the accused bail at RM10,000 with one surety.

Additional conditions include monthly police station reporting, surrendering his passport, and refraining from intimidating the victim or witnesses.

The case has been set for mention on August 26.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Hajar Mazlan represented the prosecution, while lawyer Muhammad Fariduddin Mat Noor defended Nik Mohd Helmy. – Bernama