PETALING JAYA: A viral TikTok video showing cement manhole covers bouncing violently during a downpour on Jalan Masjid India has sparked widespread safety concerns.

The clip, shared by user Lakshmi Karthick, highlights the alarming sight of the usually heavy covers being lifted and moved by surging water beneath, leaving onlookers startled.

ALSO READ: Family of sinkhole victim returns to India last night - Police

The video has amassed over 776,600 views and 19,100 likes.

Netizens expressed their shock over the potential danger with many speculating that the bouncing covers were a result of intense water or air pressure below.

One user called EqiEn commented: “The water pressure underneath is so scary. The water must be moving fast to the point where the cement is shifting. It’s frightening.”

Asmahjumari wrote: “The water pressure underneath is too strong, an unwanted incident could happen again. Hopefully, the authorities will take action.”

Many netizens expressed concern over public safety as businesses in the area continue to operate.

ALSO READ: KL Sinkhole: Technical study done, DBKL closely monitoring area - PM Anwar

“It’s better to close it off to the public and investigate the problem,” narmi suggested.

This incident follows a tragedy at Jalan Masjid India on August 23, where Indian national G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, fell into an eight-metre-deep sinkhole at Jalan Masjid India while on her way to a nearby temple.

On August 31, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa announced that the SAR operation for the woman had been stopped after nine days.