Boy drowns while swimming with friends at Pantai Puteri in Melaka

MELAKA: A twelve-year-old boy drowned while swimming with two friends at Pantai Puteri here tonight.

The Melaka Fire and Rescue Department located the body of Mohammad Wafiy Adrian Mohd Ridzuan approximately 150 metres from where he was last seen at 9.40 pm.

Senior Fire Superintendent II Mohd Shahrom Laji stated that the Tangga Batu Fire and Rescue Station received an emergency call at 6.33 pm and arrived at the scene eleven minutes later.

He confirmed that members of the public successfully rescued the two other boys who were swimming with the victim.

The victim’s body was subsequently handed over to the police for further action.

The two surviving boys, both also aged twelve, were taken to Melaka Hospital for medical attention.

Tonight’s extensive search and rescue operation involved a total of 44 officers and personnel from multiple agencies.

Participating agencies included the Melaka Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the Civil Defence Force, and local fishermen. – Bernama