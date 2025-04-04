Brave mother saves children from Putra Heights blaze

PUTRA HEIGHTS: A mother’s bravery enabled her to save her two young children from a devastating fire that engulfed her home following the gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights.

Masayuan Takbir, 38, recounted the terrifying moments when she strove to escape with her 9-year-old daughter and 2 years 8 month-old son who both rely on asthma medication.

Recalling the moments before the explosion, Masayuan said she heard an unusual sound but dismissed it. As she was about to sit down to rest, a sudden tremor shook her home. Moments later, a deafening blast erupted, engulfing the area in flames.

“I immediately woke up my children. I told my daughter to open the main door so we could escape, but it wouldn’t budge. We tried the kitchen door and another exit, but everything was jammed.”

It took her three desperate attempts before she managed to force open the kitchen door.

They ran barefoot to safety, heading towards a nearby riverbank. In the chaos, her children’s asthma medication fell on the road.

“My daughter was worried because she and her brother need their medicine. I told her our safety comes first, but I knew I had to retrieve it.”

Despite the flames, Masayuan ran back towards the road to recover the medication.

As she bent to pick it up, a second explosion sent a wave of heat and debris towards her.

“I felt my back burning, and stones rained down on me. I could barely breathe as I crawled back to my children.”

She urged them to keep running towards safety. When she finally caught up with them, she realised the danger was not over yet.

“My son’s hand was badly burned. My daughter, exhausted and overwhelmed by the heat, told me she couldn’t go on. I reminded her that we had to stay strong and keep moving,” she said, adding that they chanted prayers together for strength.

Despite reaching what seemed like a safe spot, they continued feeling the heat from the fire. With the help of a kind stranger, they made their way towards the riverbank, hoping that the water would offer some relief.

Although physically injured and emotionally shaken, Masayuan is grateful they made it out alive.

“The fire destroyed so much, but I thank God that my children and I survived,” she said, still reeling from the traumatic ordeal.

The explosion left them with severe burns. Masayuan suffered third-degree burns on her back and arms. She will need to return to Hospital Putrajaya for further treatment, with the possibility of needing skin grafts.

Her son sustained deep burns on his hand while her daughter suffered minor burns and was treated for exhaustion and smoke inhalation. All three are staying at the temporary relief centre at Masjid Putra Heights.