KUALA SELANGOR: Livestock breeders have been urged to monitor their animals and keep them off roads, following a significant number of fatalities caused by accidents involving roaming livestock.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said stubborn farmers would face appropriate action under the provisions of the existing act.

“...I urge breeders not to let their animals roam freely. The government, through certain agencies, can take action based on the relevant act,” he said after visiting the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) Ehsan Rose Onion Project at Selangor Fruit Valley here today.

Mohamad said that farmers could explore new methods, such as keeping livestock within controlled farm areas, to ensure the safety of road users, particularly in rural areas.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri reportedly said that 109 road users lost their lives in accidents involving animals across the country last year.

He said that during that period, a total of 14,560 accidents involving wild animals, pets, and livestock were recorded nationwide, with 13,877 cases causing damage to vehicles.