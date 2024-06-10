Budget 2025: Communications ministry to focus on implementing internet services to schools, campuses - Fahmi

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Communication will give priority to the implementation of the Internet connection in the 2025 Budget, which will be presented on Oct 18.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the priority include remote areas, interiors and islands in order to ensure access to high-end Internet access that is more widespread including at educational institutions in the country through the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“We will strive to ensure that through the programme we will assist to equip as many schools as possible with Wifi because when we initiated the Point of Presence (PoP) programme, we have already included high speed Internet connection to schools in the interiors.

“The Program was before I became the Communications Minister. The Internet service was only up to the school gate, did not come into the school compound,“ he told reporters after attending a ‘Sembang Santai bersama Komuniti MADANI Pulau Pinang’ in Kampung Batu Uban, Gelugor tonight.

Fahmi said following the shortcomings, the ministry was reprimanded by the Auditor General’s Report Series 2 2024 regarding the PoP Project and therefore there was a need to assist about 4,000 schools to be equipped with internet services.

The PoP Project aims to close the digital gap in the rural areas by enabling schools to use the infrastructure of the public school (fiber) so that the school, the government premises and the housing areas in the surrounding get access to high speed broadband services.

Fahmi said the Ministry of Communication will also focus on improving access to the Internet in public university campuses as suggested by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who urged to focus on solving the problem of Internet in the campus, especially in public universities.

“I have asked the MCMC to quickly prepare a draft together with the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) to identify campuses that have Internet issues, Internet from outside or Internet wifi.

The Budget 2025 themed ‘Ekonomi MADANI, Negara Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera’ will be tabled in Parliament by the Prime Minister on Oct 18.