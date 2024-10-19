Budget 2025: DBKL to carry out underground utility mapping in KL golden triangle

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will utilise the RM10 million allocated in Budget 2025 to carry out an underground utility mapping study in the federal capital’s golden triangle, said Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

In thanking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the allocation, she said, the underground utility mapping is important for the detection, positioning and identification of buried pipes and cables beneath the ground.

“The direct allocation given to DBKL is the budget for sinkholes, amounting to RM10 million. This will allow us to conduct a utility mapping study in the golden triangle in this city,“ she told Bernama.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, when tabling the 2025 Budget yesterday, announced an allocation of RM10 million to carry out a Geotechnical Study of the Structure of the Soil Layer of the main roads in Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle.

Commenting on the RM150 million allocation to address flash floods, she said DBKL had applied for funds amounting to RM80 million.

“Actually we have sent a request for immediate funds, we are asking for RM20 million while for the medium term, we have asked for RM60 million so the total amount of funds we are asking for is RM80 million,” she said.

During the tabling of the 2025 Budget, Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, announced the immediate disbursement of RM150 million to local government authorities and the Drainage and Irrigation Department to carry out drain cleaning and river deepening as an immediate step to address flash floods.

Maimunah also thanked the government for the allocation for elevator maintenance and replacement work involving people’s housing and quarters, which has been increased to RM1.2 million.

Also the RM100 million for hawkers and petty traders which includes building stalls and repair of public market infrastructure in all PBTs across the country and upgrading business facilities under DBKL and MARA.

“This also includes comprehensive development in Kuala Lumpur to rehabilitate the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, Kuala Lumpur Railway Station Building and Carcosa Seri Negara by Khazanah,” she added.