Sarawak boosts solar workforce to meet 2030 renewable energy goals

SIBU: Sarawak must accelerate efforts to produce skilled solar energy workers to support its renewable energy expansion, said Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi, the state’s Utilities and Telecommunications Minister.

The move aligns with Sarawak’s goal to increase power generation capacity to 10,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030 and 15,000 MW by 2035, with renewables contributing at least 60%.

Julaihi highlighted the state’s progress, including the 50 MW floating solar plant at Batang Ai Dam, operational since December last year.

“This facility uses only three per cent of the dam’s surface and can expand to Murum and Bakun,“ he said after presenting an accreditation certificate to Universiti Teknologi Sarawak (UTS).

The minister stressed the rising demand for solar PV technicians and engineers, praising UTS’s collaboration with Entera Technology Academy as a strategic step.

“Skilled workers are vital for building Sarawak’s renewable energy ecosystem,“ he added.

The initiative supports Sarawak’s Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, which prioritises renewables to drive economic growth.

“Sarawak’s green energy potential positions it as ASEAN’s future energy hub,“ Julaihi said.