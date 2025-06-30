Porsche Design Tower Bangkok and Curvistan Bangkok Host an Exclusive Preview of the “Electrifying Past. Present. Future.” Exhibition

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2025 - Porsche Design Tower Bangkok showcased its commitment to innovation by hosting an exclusive evening reception with Curvistan Bangkok, a premier destination for the Porsche community, for the new “Electrifying Past. Present. Future.” exhibition. Esteemed guests enjoyed a first look at the exhibition that highlights Porsche’s groundbreaking technology in electric and hybrid drivetrains since the 1900s, underscoring the brand’s pioneering spirit for more than 100 years and its position as a leader in innovation. The evening concluded with an exclusive private dinner for VIP guests.

This approach to promoting electric mobility extends to Porsche Design Tower Bangkok. The forward-thinking design is found in each Passion Space, with a personalized luxury garage equipped with state-of-the-art features such as air quality control, acoustic insulation and an EV ready electrical system, supporting the global shift towards electric mobility for future living.

Porsche Design Tower Bangkok, the iconic project featuring 22 exclusive ‘Sky Villas’, is Asia’s first Porsche Design Tower and the first automotive branded residence in the city. Stay tuned as more details will be revealed during the show unit launch mid-2025.

About Porsche Design

In 1963, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche created one of the most iconic design objects in contemporary history: the Porsche 911. Following his vision to take the principles and myth of Porsche beyond the automotive world, he created the exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design in 1972. His philosophy and design language can still be seen in all Porsche Design products today. Every Porsche Design product stands for extraordinary precision and perfection, boasts a high level of technological innovation and seamlessly combines intelligent functionality and puristic design. Created by Studio F. A. Porsche in Austria, our products are sold worldwide in Porsche Design stores, high-end department stores, exclusive specialist retailers and the official online store (porsche-design.com).