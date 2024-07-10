Budget 2025 - Educators call for quality infrastructure, support

KUALA LUMPUR: The enhancement of digital education through the Ministry of Education’s Digital Education Policy is a major expectation for educators in Budget 2025.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) education expert Dr Anuar Ahmad said a quality infrastructure is essential for Malaysian education.

“We hope this initiative will be implemented in all schools, not just a select few, supported by significant funding for infrastructure, internet access, devices, teacher training and more,” he said in a recent interview with Bernama.

He also highlighted the importance of addressing basic facilities in schools, noting that improvements to school toilets for students’ comfort have already begun and he hopes that teachers’ offices and rooms will also receive attention in the future.

Anuar expressed his hopes for increased funding to assist targeted groups, especially underprivileged students. This includes school assistance programmes to ensure that all students have access to quality education.

“We cannot establish a quality education system if these groups do not receive adequate support. The widening gap between the rich and the poor will lead to significant issues within our education system,“ he warned.

The 2025 Budget, themed “Ekonomi MADANI, Negara Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera” will be tabled in Parliament on Oct 18.

Meanwhile, education activist Mak Chee Kin suggested that direct allocations should be made to Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) for the repair, maintenance and upgrading of school facilities based on their specific needs.

“Many schools are in poor condition, but the current process requires them to apply for assistance from the District Education Offices (PPD) or State Education Departments (JPN), which often delays funding approval,” he said.

He added that normal procedures require schools to apply for assistance from the PPD or JPN. If they’re fortunate, schools might receive aid within a year, but in many cases, it can take years. In some instances, the principal who applied for the allocation has already retired, especially if the amount requested is substantial.

To address these issues, Mak suggested cutting down on red tape, allowing schools or PTAs to apply directly to the Ministry of Education (MoE).

“Approvals should also be granted directly rather than going through JPN. It’s an open secret that it would be cheaper for schools or PTAs to deal directly with contractors,” he added.

Meanwhile, teacher Roziani Mohamad Yusoff, 31, expressed her hope that the 2025 Budget will focus not only on student needs but also on improving the welfare of teachers.

She called for assistance with teaching resources, such as aids, to create a more conducive and engaging learning environment.

“As an educator, I hope the government will pay attention to the infrastructure and facilities at workplaces, particularly in rural areas, to ensure they are adequate and improved,“ she said.