Budget 2025 ensures well-being of every segment of society

KUALA LUMPUR: The Budget 2025 presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament today underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being and welfare of all segments of society, particularly vulnerable groups.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that the provision to assist and support parents of autistic children is a positive development.

“This is a new initiative for us, and we are extremely grateful. It was only during last week’s Cabinet meeting that I raised this issue. Alhamdulillah, we received RM23 million in overall allocation to help and support parents and children with autism,” she said during a press conference in the Parliament Building, following the Budget 2025 presentation.

Among the aids announced are tuition fee assistance for autistic children to ease the burden of eligible parents, with a RM15 million fund which benefits 30,000 autistic children; allowance for students with special needs of RM150 per month; the development of an Autism Service Centre, with an allocation of RM5 million; and tax relief for treatment expenses and the rehabilitation of autistic children is increased to RM6,000.

Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir remarked that the increased allocation to his ministry - rising to RM18 billion for 2025, compared with RM16.3 billion this year - demonstrates that the Prime Minister prioritises the field of education.

“Among them, the Prime Minister touched on the enhancement of infrastructure, the replacement of outdated equipment and the expansion of internet access, which all amounted to RM635 million. This substantial amount underscores his commitment to ensuring that the country’s higher education institutions, whether universities or polytechnics are equipped (with the best facilities),” he said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, expressed gratitude for the significant allocation received by his ministry in Budget 2025, amounting to RM45.27 billion, which will enable the advancement of the country’s health facilities.

“This positions us well to enhance our healthcare services, bridge regional disparities, and, most importantly, better support our staff,” he remarked.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke also conveyed his appreciation to the Prime Minister, noting that Budget 2025 prioritises the development of the public transport sector, through various initiatives aimed at alleviating the cost of living for the populace. This includes the continuation of the My50 monthly pass next year, with an additional allocation of RM216 million.

“This initiative will undoubtedly benefit many people. Furthermore, the announcement made by the Prime Minister is aimed at stage bus services outside the Klang Valley,” he added.

“In the majority of states’ capitals, stage buses operating under the BAS.MY brand will offer free rides for the elderly and primary and secondary school students. This initiative aims to provide convenience and alleviate their living costs,” he said.

Through Budget 2025, the government has also agreed to extend free fares to all universities, polytechnics, community colleges, and matriculation students who utilise BAS.MY services.

Meanwhile, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching highlighted that Budget 2025, themed ‘Membugar Ekonomi, Menjana Perubahan, Mensejahtera Rakyat’ (Reinvigorating the Economy, Driving Reforms, Prospering the Rakyat), addresses the rising cost of living by increasing the Rahmah Cash Assistance (STR) and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) to RM13 billion.

She said that Budget 2025 also shows the commitment of the MADANI Government in ensuring a dignified income for workers, by raising the minimum wage from RM1,500 to RM1,700, effective Feb 1, 2025, besides aiming to create various high-income job opportunities.

“In my view, Budget 2025 is a positive step, which encompasses all levels of society. It is hoped that this third MADANI Budget will further enhance the economic stability of the people and the nation,” she said.